Liverpool Put £60 Million Worth Anfield Road End Expansion On Hold Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Premier League table-toppers Liverpool have announced their decision to postpone the Anfield expansion due to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. The project of the Anfield expansion has been halted for 12 months and the club confirmed that the redevelopment of the Liverpool stadium will not continue as planned due to the spread of COVID-19. The initial project for the Anfield expansion was set to begin in December 2020 but the work for the £60million assignment will be pushed back by a year.

Liverpool stadium redevelopment: Anfield expansion

Liverpool were prepared to begin the Anfield expansion later this December and it would see the 16,000-seat stand at the Anfield Road end broaden to accommodate more supporters. The expected duration for the redevelopment of the Liverpool stadium would reportedly take 18 months with the proposed completion of the stand in the summer of 2022. However, the Anfield expansion plan has been postponed by a year with work set to commence in December 2021.

Liverpool Stadium development: Anfield expansion cost

The cost for the redevelopment at one end of the Liverpool stadium is an astonishing £60 million. The expansion of the Anfield Road end will allow Liverpool to accommodate more Reds fans to match the loud volumes of the opposing 'Kop' end. The new Liverpool stadium is expected to host over 61,000 fans at Anfield. The expansion is expected to be completed during the summer of 2023.

#LFC update on proposed expansion of Anfield Road stand. — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 27, 2020

Premier League return: Who owns Liverpool?

The rumours of a Premier League return amplified when North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur resumed light training under strict guidelines. The Premier League return couldn't come soon enough for Liverpool fans as the Anfield faithful have waited 30 long years for a top-flight title. The Merseyside giants are only six points away from being crowned champions of England. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group invested in the right areas to strengthen the core of Jurgen Klopp's team and are reaping the rewards for their wise expenditure.

