Kante To Leave Chelsea In January? Rift With Frank Lampard Reported Over A Wedding

Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante could leave Chelsea in the upcoming January transfer window after reportedly falling out with manager Frank Lampard over a wedding. It is believed that Frank Lampard refused to let Kante miss a training session to attend a friend's wedding before the international break. This has led Kante, who is currently on international duty with France, to seek a move away from Stamford Bridge.

🗞 Le Parisien are reporting that N’Golo Kante and Frank Lampard have fallen out after Lampard refused to let Kante miss training for a friend’s wedding.



😡 Kante was not happy with this and is apparently considering his future at the club. pic.twitter.com/j8S7l6k8oS — Latest Footy (@Latest_Footy) October 13, 2020

Chelsea news: N'Golo Kante's falling out with Frank Lampard

According to reports from French news outlet Le Parisien, N’Golo Kante is planning a move away from Chelsea in January 2021. Relations between Kante and Frank Lampard have been impacted recently after the manager reportedly rejected Kante’s request for a day off in order to attend a friend’s wedding. The surprise claims surrounding Kante's exit from Chelsea have seen Antonio Conte's Inter Milan emerge as top candidates to sign the two-time Premier League champion in January.

This isn't the first time Kante has had an issue with Lampard, who previously preferred to use Kovacic and Jorgniho at the base of Chelsea's midfield over the French star. Last season, Kante managed only 22 appearances in the league and failed to hit the heights he enjoyed during his previous years at the club. Kante has drawn interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan as former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen on working with the Frenchman at the San Siro.

Reports out of France of a problem between Frank Lampard and N'Golo Kante over a wedding are, excuse my French, total bollocks. Remember, it was Lampard who granted Kante compassionate leave when he was worried about Covid. No issue between manager and player. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) October 13, 2020

Chelsea News: 'Kante Lampard fight' played down by reporter

Following the news about Kante's desire to leave Chelsea in January, one reporter has rubbished those claims. Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law played down the news claiming that there was "no issue" between the manager and player. Law also revealed that Kante and Lampard came into the new season on good terms after the Chelsea boss allowed the midfielder to take compassionate leave when he had concerns about returning to training during the lockdown.

Kante joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2016 from Leicester City in a £32 million deal after having won the PL title with the Foxes. Since then, Kante has made 175 appearances for the Blues, helping them to one Premier League title, one FA Cup triumph and the 2019 Europa League trophy. Kante has made five appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

Image Credits - Chelsea Instagram