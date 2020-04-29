UEFA Plan Games At Neutral Venues After France Suspends Football Until September: Report

European football governing body UEFA could come up with plans to play the remaining Champions League fixtures behind closed doors at neutral venues. This step seems to be influenced after the Government of France confirmed that they will not allow any professional football competitions in the country until at least September 1.

Ligue 1 cancelled: Impossible to play two-leg UEFA Champions League

🌍 UEFA’s long-standing social responsibility partner, the @ICRC, is globally active in a concerted and determined response to #COVID19.



👇 Here, we look at the range of work undertaken by the humanitarian organisation as part of its crucial mission in these difficult times... — UEFA (@UEFA) April 28, 2020

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of the four clubs that have already qualified for the quarter-final of the Champions League. However, the idea of completing the two-leg format seems unlikely after the restrictions imposed by the Government of France.

Ligue 1 cancelled: Games at neutral venues likely on cards

UEFA could consider proposals involving 12 teams that will play at stadiums under strict watch, similar to the restrictions that have been put in place in Germany for a possible Bundesliga return next month. The proposal suggests testing every player before and after every game, along with restrictions in place for the number of people that would be present at the stadium.

Ligue 1 cancelled: PSG president speaks on France's decision

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi commented on France’s decision to cancel the sporting events. While speaking to RMC Radio, he asserted that PSG respect the government’s decision. He also asserted that his side was ready to participate in the final rounds of the Champions League at any venue and time that might be agreed upon by the governing body.

Ligue 1 cancelled: Ligue 1 standings

Domestic Leagues in Europe have a May 25 deadline to inform UEFA of their decisions pertaining to the respective competitions. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has expressed hope that the remaining league games are played behind closed doors and not scrapped altogether. Meanwhile, PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 68 points, followed by Marseille occupying the second spot with 56 points.