Didier Drogba, Eto'o Criticism Prompts Apology From Officials For Misguided Statements

Former African footballers Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba's fight against Africa being suggested as a ground zero for coronavirus vaccine testing is quickly garnering global attention. The two French health officials - Jean-Paul Mira, head of the intensive care unit at the Cochin Hospital and Camille Locht, research director at France's national health institute - who suggested that the testing vaccine for coronavirus should be tested in Africa were on the receiving end of some intense criticism by the aforementioned duo and many social organisations from around the world.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Once Claimed That Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Wasn't As Good As Him

Coronavirus in Africa: Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o condemn coronavirus vaccine testing in Africa

This is horrific. Two French doctors on live television are discussing how a potential new treatment against #covid19 should be first tested in Africa, "where are no masks, no treatment, no reanimation", "the same way experimental treatment for AIDS was done on prostitutes". https://t.co/ojYb8GnKkI — Rim-Sarah Alouane (@RimSarah) April 2, 2020

However, since the fiasco that was widely interpreted as shades of racism and colonialism, the French officials have issued an apology and tried to provide an explanation to their misguided statements. In a statement released by his employers, Jean-Pau Mira apologised, stating, "I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week."

Jean-Paul Mira later gave an interview with the Huffington Post where he further clarified, "Africa could be even more exposed to serious forms of harm because there will be so few masks and little confinement because of societal structure. It seemed interesting to me that in addition to France and Australia, an African country could participate in this study which I had never heard of before hearing about it on the show."

While the French duo clarified the comments suggesting they just wanted to make sure Africa wasn’t excluded or forgotten from the research against coronavirus, their views did raise an alarm on how some nations (some sections) still perceive the continent in the 21st century.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Names Dream XI Of Players He Has Coached Ft. Ronaldo, Didier Drogba And Hazard

Coronavirus in Africa: Didier Drogba vents frustration on Twitter

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was quick to denounce the suggestions by the French officials, accusing them of using Africa as a 'testing lab'. Didier Drogba was joined by former footballers Samuel Eto'o, Yobo and Istanbul Basaksehir star Demba Ba.

It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this.

Africa isn’t a testing lab.

I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racists words.



Helps us save Africa with the current ongoing Covid 19 and flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/41GIpXaIYv — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Premier League Coronavirus: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola's Mother Passes Away At 82 Due To Coronavirus

Samuel Eto'o follows suit on Instagram

Also Read | Premier League coronavirus: Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba Lead Fight Against Testing For Coronavirus Vaccine In Africa