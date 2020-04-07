Richarlison Comes Out In Support Of Coronavirus Victims, Donates Food Baskets In Brazil

Everton star Richarlison has come forward in support of those affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in Brazil. The number of coronavirus cases has been increasing with every passing day, and Brazil is no exception. A majority of the European leagues - save for the Belarusian Premier League - have been suspended in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Richarlison donation in Brazil: Player donates 500 food baskets

Parabéns irmão q Deus te abençoe sempre 😁🇧🇷❤️ @gabrieljesus33 pic.twitter.com/HM447APLR7 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) April 3, 2020

According to Globo Esporte, Richarlison has lent his support to the people of Nova Venecia city, Brazil. The Richarlison donation reportedly includes 500 food baskets to help those affected by coronavirus in Brazil. It is claimed that the family members of Richarlison have been going door-to-door in the city so that people don’t gather outside and social distancing norms are followed.

Richarlison donation in Brazil: Everton star involved in charitable work

According to the same website, the food basket donated by Richarlison includes rice, beans, cooking oil, toilet paper, soap and toothpaste. The report asserts that this isn’t the first occasion when Richarlison has come forward to help his hometown. Richarlison reportedly donated 6.4 tonnes of food after a charity event. He sponsored the local town kids in a mathematic olympiad as well.

Richarlison donation: Neymar extends help in Brazil

Amid the growing number of cases of coronavirus in Brazil, Richarlison's Brazilian compatriot Neymar has also come forward. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star donated £769,000 ($946,000) in his homeland to help those impacted by coronavirus in Brazil. The former Barcelona man meanwhile undergoes self-quarantine in Brazil amid the worsening situation in France.

Richarlison donation: Premier League coronavirus update

The spread of coronavirus has impacted the UK, compelling the country to undergo lockdown. Recent Premier League coronavirus updates suggest that the league might not resume until April. However, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin recently revealed that Liverpool will, in fact, lay their hands on a first league title in 30 years, no matter the outcome of the lockdown.

