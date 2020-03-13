UEFA Suspends Club Competitions Indefinitely Over Coronavirus Concern

UEFA has announced that all club competitions which will be taking place next week have been postponed indefinitely. The announcement comes in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

READ: NBA Season Could Be Over, Says Adam Silver After Two Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

UEFA competitions postponed

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed. #UCL and #UEL quarter-final draws have also been postponed.



Full statement: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) March 13, 2020

A statement released on Friday read, "In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed.

This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League, Round of 16-second leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all UEFA Europa League, Round of 16-second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League, quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020.

"Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course," the statement added.

The draws for the next rounds of the Champions League and Europa League have also been postponed.

READ: FIFA To Collaborate With WHO To Raise Awareness And Fight Coronavirus

Tournaments across the world have been postponed or rescheduled due to the virus. La Liga, Serie A, NBA, Tennis tournaments, Formula One races, etc have been temporarily suspended. Certain tournaments have also been cancelled for this year.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for Coronavirus.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a Pandemic. Globally, around 4,900 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,34,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and to more than 100 other countries.

READ: MASSIVE: IPL 2020 Put Off Till April 15 Amid Coronavirus Fears; BCCI Issues Statement