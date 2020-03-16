The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UEFA Consider 'Final 4' In Istanbul To Crown Champions League Winners Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Football News

UEFA's governing body is considering the possibility of playing the Champions League and the Europa League 'final 4' in Turkey or Poland due to COVID-19 fears.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Champions League

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crises in Europe, the UEFA is considering hosting the Champions League and Europa League semi-finals in Istanbul and Gdansk. The Champions League is currently suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the UEFA board is in the process of planning out how to work out the remainder of the campaign. The latest suggestion is that the Champions League could be braced for a 'final four' format to be held in Turkey or Poland. 

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo: Players Who Joined Serie A After CR7 And His Huge Impact On The League

Coronavirus postpones Champions League and Europa League

The UEFA issued a full statement on March 13, deciding to suspend the remainder of the Champions League games due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Coronavirus outbreak has already impacted several sports all across the globe and the World Health Organization has termed the Coronavirus as a 'pandemic'. Here is the statement from UEFA which confirmed the Champions League and Europa League will be postponed due to Covid-19.

ALSO READ: LaLiga Coronavirus Outbreak Escalates After Ezequiel Garay, Elaquim Mangala Test Positive

Champions League and Europa League to be held in Turkey and Poland

In order to continue the Champions League and Europa League campaigns amid the Coronavirus plague, the European football governing body has come up with a suggestion to play the 'final four' in different venues. Istanbul and Gdansk have been respectively chosen as the final venues of the Champions League and Europa League. The semi-finals of the Europa League and the Champions League are planned to be played out in a single-legged tie across a four-day period. 

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Denies Paying £3.25m To Help Ronaldinho Get Out Of Paraguayan Prison

When will Champions League football return amid Covid-19 fears

For now, UEFA's primary concern is concluding the Champions League and Europa League's last-16 stages which were both suspended due to Coronavirus this week and ties are yet to be resolved, after which the quarter-finals come into play. The next priority for UEFA is scheduling the dates for fixtures to be planned out so they don't clash with domestic fixtures, nor the Euro's if they are postponed. So far, the answer to 'When will Champions League football return'? still seems unclear as Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of over 6,500 people worldwide.

ALSO READ: Man United Players Reportedly Being Tested For Coronavirus Twice A Day

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES