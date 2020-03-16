The Debate
UEFA Could Make Current Leaders Champions If Leagues Cannot Be Concluded: Report

Football News

UEFA will hold a meeting on Tuesday to come up with a solution on how to finish off the remainder of the season amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
UEFA

The UEFA has summoned the 55 European federations for a meeting on Tuesday in order to discuss the reorganisation of the respective leagues following the Coronavirus outbreak. In the light of recent events, UEFA has decided to suspend the Champions League and the Europa League as well. However, for the completion of the Champions League and Europa League along with the respective leagues of the European federations, a decision needs to be made amidst the postponement of all the games. Chances are, current leaders of their respective leagues might be crowned champions if the leagues cannot be concluded.

ALSO READ: Man United's £47 Million Signing Bruno Fernandes Wins Premier League POTM Award

Champions League and Europa League postponed

UEFA has decided to postpone the Champions League and the Europa League and here is the official statement:

ALSO READ: Chelsea To Fine Mason Mount After Star Left Self-isolation For Game Of Football: Reports

UEFA meeting to decide three fundamental resolutions

For the meeting scheduled on Tuesday, the three fundamental resolutions for UEFA are - the postponement of the European Championships until 2021, choosing the format for concluding European competitions, and selecting amalgamate criteria for deciding league winners as well as promotion and relegation of teams. Also, the European qualifying spots to ensure “fairness and equal merit” when it comes to establishing which teams will compete in the Champions League and Europa League next season.

ALSO READ: 'If We Win Champions League, I Might Cry For One Week': Mauricio Pochettino

League leaders to be crowned as champions?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has confirmed he is in favour of choosing the team that was leading their respective championships at the time when each league was respectively suspended to be crowned as champions. However, such a measure might not be necessary due to the likely postponement of Euro 2020 in the summer, which would allow for the extension of the domestic leagues to conclude. But of course, that will depend on whether the coronavirus crisis has eased off by then to resume matches.

ALSO READ: Antalyaspor Vs Sivasspor Live Streaming Details, Team News, Super Lig Live

If the Coronavirus outbreak is still a threat, UEFA will determine the qualifying teams for next years Champions League and the Europa League by taking into account the league standings at the moment before the suspension of the leagues.

LaLiga situation

Rules in LaLiga state that "the final classification of the competition will have to be decided by mutual agreement between the LaLiga and the Federation”. However, in case of disagreement between the two parties, "it will be the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales who will make the final decision". Barcelona are currently leading the LaLiga table, two points ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

First Published:
COMMENT
