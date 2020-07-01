UFA Vs RBK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

FC Ufa will face Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, July 1. Here is the UFA vs RBK Dream11 prediction, UFA vs RBK Dream11 team news, UFA vs RBK Dream11 top picks, schedule, and preview.

UFA vs RBK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Match: FC Ufa vs Rubin Kazan

Venue: Neftyanik Stadium

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 5:30 pm IST

UFA vs RBK Dream11 prediction: UFA vs RBK Dream11 preview

This is an important match for both the teams as they look to secure their mid-table position in the Russian Premier League. FC Ufa are placed 8th in the league table while Rubin Kazan finds themselves 12th. Rubin Kazan will be looking to secure a victory in this game as they are only a few points above the relegation zone in the Russian Premier League.

Our boys have flown to Ufa 🛫

⠀

Yesterday, the team passed the test for COVID-19, with all tests showing negative results.

⠀#UfaRubin will be held tomorrow, July 1, at 15:00 Kazan Time 🕒

UFA vs RBK Dream11 prediction: UFA vs RBK Dream11 full squad

FC Ufa (UFA): Aleksandr Belenov, Aleksei Chernov, Yuri Shafinsky, Aleksandr Putsko, Aleksandr Sukhov, Alexey Nikitin, Azer Aliev, Bojan Jokic, Daniil Krugovoy, Denis Terentjev, Ionut Nedelcearu, Jemal Tabidze, Pavel Alikin, Turgay Mokhbaliev, Andrey Vlasov, Artyom Golubev, Catalin Carp, Daniil Fomin, Danila Emelyanov, Kirill Folmer, Nikolay Giorgobiani, Olivier Thill, Oston Urunov, Andres Vombergar, Andrey Kozlov, Dmitri Sysuev, Gamid Agalarov, Lovro Bizjak, Vyacheslav Krotov

FK Rubin Kazan (RBK): David Volk, Yuri Dyupin, Ivan Konovalov, Nikita Yanovich, Aleksey Gorodovoy, Konstantin Pliev, Silvije Begic, Filip Uremovic, Vladimir Granat, Pablo Santos, Oleg Danchenko, Vladislav Mikushin, Ilya Agapov, Danil Stepanov, Nikolay Poyarkov, Ilya Samoshnikov, Carl Starfelt, Vyacheslav Podberezkin, Darko Jevtic, Igor Konovalov, Zuriko Davitashvili, Dmitri Tarasov, Pavel Mogilevets, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Denis Makarov, Oliver Abildgaard, Maksim Sedov, Nikita Makarov, Soltmurad Bakaev, Aleksandr Tashaev, Aleksandr Zuev, Ivan Ignatyev, Evgeni Markov

UFA vs RBK Dream11 prediction: UFA vs RBK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Duplin

Defenders- Danchenko, Uremovic, Nedelcearu, Tabidze

Midfielders- Davitashvili, Thill, Fomin, Kvaratskhelia (‘C)

Forwards- Bizjak, Krotov(VC)

UFA vs RBK Dream11 prediction: UFA vs RBK Dream11 top picks

FC Ufa: Daniil Fomin, Lovro Bizjak and Vyacheslav Krotov.

Rubin Kazan: Evgeni Markov, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Zuriko Davitashvii

UFA vs RBK Dream11 prediction

FC Ufa is the favourite to win this game.

Note: The UFA vs RBK Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The UFA vs RBK Dream11 team selection and UFA vs RBK Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/ufafc, instagram/fcrk