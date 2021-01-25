Khabib Nurmagomedov Hints At Career In Football, Says he’s A ‘free Agent’ After UFC 257

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his desire to make a career in football after conquering the world of MMA. The Dagestani-born superstar is as an avid fan of football and has made his love for the sport known by often posting videos of himself playing on a football pitch. On Sunday, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to joke that he is now ready to 'accept' offers from football clubs and proclaimed himself as a 'free agent'.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Considers Himself UFC LW Champion: Khabib “Was Never Crowned” At UFC 229

Khabib posts video playing football, ready to 'accept offers' but not from the Octagon

Khabib announced his retirement from MMA in October 2020 after his 29th straight victory, which came against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The undefeated lightweight champion was linked with a return to the sport but has now all but finalised his retirement from MMA. On Sunday, just a day after UFC 257, Khabib took to social media to inform his fans that he is pursuing a career in football.

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Mocks Conor McGregor Post UFC 257 Loss, Mystic Mac FIRES Back: WATCH

In an Instagram post by 'The Eagle', Khabib was spotted running across a pitch albeit with no football. While some fight fans felt that the Russian may be training for a potential UFC return, Khabib revealed that he was in fact training to pursue a career in football. He captioned the post, "Preparing for my football debut, I'm a free agent and ready to accept offers".

Fans were quick to react to Khabib's post, with one stating, "Would love to have Khabib in my team. Won't be worried about getting into scuffles with the opposition." A second wrote, "Khabib literally mocking McGregor after UFC 257 and then pursuing a different sport. Feel like he's the king of mind games lol." On Monday, Khabib posted another video of himself and a few of his close friends after playing a football game.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Interrupts Dana White When Asked About Khabib’s Return: “We’ll Get Him”

UFC 257 results: Conor McGregor TKO'd by Dustin Poirier

Khabib evidently relished watching his old nemesis Conor McGregor being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the second round of their clash at UFC 257. The Russian had a message for the Irish superstar, who suffered the fifth loss of his MMA career.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

UFC president Dana White had previously hinted that he would try and convince Khabib to return to the UFC. However, after meeting the Russian star, White confirmed that Khabib won't be returning to the Octagon anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Has No Plans Of Fighting Again, Doesn’t Want To Disappoint His Mother

Image Credits - Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram