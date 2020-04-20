Ex-Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Dated UK Businesswoman, Spanish Bar Owner At The Same Time?

Former Arsenal and Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) manager Unai Emery was reportedly dating a Spanish bar owner, while also seeing a UK-based businesswoman at the same time. The Spanish tactician was sacked by Arsenal after a string of poor performances by the team, to be subsequently replaced by Man City's assistant manager Mikel Arteta.

Unai Emery girlfriend: Ex-Arsenal boss double-dated?

Recently, while speaking to British media publication The Sun, Britain national Sacha Wright claimed that former Arsenal manager Unai Emery labelled her a 'white witch'. Emery felt that she was responsible for his team's poor performance which led to his sacking after ending their two-year-old relationship.

Unai Emery girlfriend: Manager and the Unai Emery bar owner girlfriend together for a decade

The Sun revealed that Unai Emery also had a Spanish bar owner girlfriend named Lucila Vila Segui at the same time as Sacha Wright. It has been revealed that Segui and Emery travelled across the world together.

Unai Emery bar owner girlfriend: Ex-Arsenal manager still dating Lucila Vila Segui

Unai Emery and Lucila Vila Segui have reportedly been together for the past 10 years since the manager split with his wife. While the duo is still very much together, this has led to some confusion after Sacha Wright's recent claims that she too was dating the former Gunners boss.

Unai Emery girlfriend: Lucila Vila Segui posts images with Spaniard

In February 2019, Lucila Vila Segui shared a picture alongside the manager on her social media handles. The caption of the image read as "ur Valentine’s Day celebrated early." In another picture with him, the Unai Emery bar owner girlfriend's caption read, "Winners never give up and those that give up never win.”

Unai Emery Arsenal stats

The Unai Emery Arsenal stats do not make for impressive reading for Arsenal fans with just a 53.7% win ratio. He was appointed as the manager in May 2018, managing 78 games for the Gunners over a span of 18 months. He won 43 games with the Premier League side, only be subsequently sacked in November 2019.

