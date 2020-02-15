Ian Wright Calls Unai Emery 'delusional' After Arsenal Criticism

Former football player Ian Wright criticised former Arsenal manager Unai Emery after Emery claimed that the Gunners had been on a steady decline before his appointment and he bought a sense of stability to the club. Emery was sacked in November 2019 after Arsenal failed to register a single win in seven games.

Arsenal maintains unbeaten run

Mikel Arteta was appointed as Emery's successor after the club was on the verge of slipping into the relegation zone. With Mikel Arteta's appointment, Arsenal has maintained an unbeaten run in the last seven games. Although, they are placed 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. According to reports, Wright was not happy with the kind of comments Emery made, adding that the former manager was trying to grab attention. He further talked about the positive environment at Arsenal, adding that there is a good atmosphere at the club. He said, under Arsenal's former manager, the football was not enjoyable and were clueless about the direction they were heading in.

One of their worst performances in the final

Ian Wright mentioned that Arsenal reached the UEFA Europa League final but according to him it was one of their worst performances in a final. He added that the players were not happy, there was a lack of vision or direction and the communication amongst everyone was very poor.

According to reports, the former player gave Arsene Wenger's example and said that the Frenchman never said anything when stepped from the manager's role after 21 years. Everyone thought Emery was the guy who was going to steer Arsenal back to winning ways and that is why everyone supported him. Wright said that Emery was a good person when he was the manager, adding that it was a sad state of affairs for a manager to speak something ill about his former club. Talking about Mikel Arteta, he said that the current manager has given the club a proper direction.

