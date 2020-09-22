Undertaker Reacts To Leicester City Using His Reference To Unveil Cengiz Under Signing

Leicester City surprised most fans with their unusual reference to future WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker to announce their latest signing Cengiz Under. The Turkish international joined the Premier League side on a one-year loan deal, with the Foxes having the option to make the deal permanent for a reported fee in the region of £22 million.

Leicester City's Undertaker reference to announce Cengiz Under signing

Cengiz Under's arrival at Leicester already created a lot of buzz among fans. Add to that Leicester City's announcement on social media using imagery of Undertaker's popular hat and leather jacket and it turned a lot of heads, especially from ardent fans of The Phenom and WWE. Fans who aren't big fans of professional wrestling surely had a tough time understanding Leicester's cryptic post. However, one look at the comments section makes it evident that Foxes supporters did enjoy the banter that the WWE-inspired post brought along with it.

Soon enough, Leicester's post grabbed the attention of the Deadman himself, who kindly acknowledged the reference with one of his catchphrases, albeit with a football twist: "Digging holes and scoring goals." Taker even added an emoji of his iconic urn along with an emoji of a fox (in reference to Leicester).

What a legend!



Enjoy your retirement, Phenom! 🐐⚱️ https://t.co/izfHq5tf1w — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 22, 2020

Cengiz Under became Leicester's second first-team signing of the season after Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne arrived from Atalanta in a £21 million deal. Under's arrival has already generated a lot of hype on social media, especially considering the 23-year-old enjoyed a successful three-year spell with AS Roma. Having joined the Italian side in 2017 from Istanbul Basaksehir, Under starred in his debut season, scoring eight times in 32 appearances. While he struggled to hit the same heights in the following two seasons, the right-winger did enough for the Foxes to make a move.

Cengiz Under will team up with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez in attack, and will hope to play his part in Leicester's quest to earn European qualification for the second season in a row. The Foxes started their Premier League campaign with back-to-back defeats wins over West Brom and Burnley. They will host Arsenal on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) in the Carabao Cup Round 3.

