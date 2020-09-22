Sancho To United Unlikely After Dortmund Chief's Statement, Winger To Stay In Germany

The Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United, which has been through several rounds of hard-hitting negotiations, is likely to end on a sour note for the Red Devils. Borussia Dortmund chief of football Sebastian Kehl insists that the England international will continue at the Signal Iduna Park at least for a season more, bringing the curtains down on the Sancho to United talks, at least for the summer.

Dortmund chief ends Sancho to United speculation

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the Sancho to United talks have ended abruptly for now. Speaking to the same outlet, Dortmund chief Kehl insisted that Sancho is a Dortmund player and he shall continue to remain so. Earlier last week, Kehl claimed that the England winger will continue at the Signal Iduna Park, and has reiterated the same.

@ErlingHaaland face says it all 🤣🤝!

Good way to start the season with a win! @BVB pic.twitter.com/wZXNCVtzXu — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) September 19, 2020

The Dortmund chief claims it was necessary for the club to openly put to rest the Sancho to United talks, terming it an "important responsibility". He went on to assert that Jadon Sancho is a key player for the club and his departure will weaken the team.

Man United transfer news: Sancho to United ends abruptly

This isn't, however, the first time Dortmund have rubbished the Sancho to United talks. A month back, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc had also claimed that the winger will continue at the club. Reports claim that the German outfit had issued a deadline for Man United to sign the 20-year-old, which ended back in August.

Despite initial talks with the Dortmund chiefs, the Red Devils could not come to terms with the valuation set by the Bundesliga giants. The Sancho to United talks could not materialise with Red Devils unwilling to pay £108 million. Some reports also hinted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified alternatives for the English winger.

Man United transfer news: Ismaila Sarr to Old Trafford?

Man United were keen on signing Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid as an alternative. However, the Old Trafford outfit failed to come to the table in time and Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal to sign the Wales international on a season-long loan. Aside from Bale, Man United are also interested in signing Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who is also on Liverpool's transfer list.

