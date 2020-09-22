Chelsea Boss Lampard To Install CCTV On Training Ground To Prevent Leak Of Tactics: Report

It is highly considered unprofessional to swoop into a team's tactics to get the better of the opponent ahead of a crucial clash. As unconventional it may sound, such incidents have been reported in the past. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has been a victim of a spygate, looks to avoid another scenario and hence will install CCTVs in the team's training ground.

Frank Lampard wants to avoid 'spygates'

Leeds United, who were promoted to the Premier League this season, were fined £200,000 in 2019 after they admitted that they had spied on the Derby training facility. Interestingly, Frank Lampard was then at the helm at the Rams. As bitter as the Bielsa spygate was, the Chelsea manager now looks to take every precaution to avoid any further leak of his tactics.

Moving ahead with his attempt to avoid another Bielsa spygate, Frank Lampard has planned the installation of CCTVs at Cobham base, the famous Chelsea training ground. The Blues have already begun the process of seeking permission for the installation of the surveillance system. Chelsea's architects, as quoted by The Sun, claim that they will use leading camera and software technology in an attempt to ensure that any attempt to breach the parameter are identified in real time and appropriate response is delivered at the Chelsea training ground.

Strict surveillance at Chelsea training ground

The planners are also hoping to provide a robust surveliiance scheme to protect the Chelsea training ground from identified risks or security breaches. It has been reported that the Premier League heavyweights will make use of state-of-the-art technology to identify suspective movements in poor light, apart from infra-red and thermal cameras.

Chelsea's mixed start to the season

Meanwhile, Chelsea have endured a mixed start to their Premier League campaign. Having bagged a sensational 3-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Blues could not escape the wrath of Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Sadio Mane's double helped the defending Premier League champions to make it two victories in as many games.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had another disastrous game to his credit as his howler led to Mane's second goal of the night. Meanwhile, midfielder Jorginho went on to miss a penalty after Timo Werner was brought down inside the penalty box by Thiago Alcantara. Frank Lampard's men will next come up against Barnsely in the third round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter