Man United Fan Julia Roberts Spends $100,000 For 2 Tickets At Qatar WC 2022: Report

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts once again professed her love for football as she purchased two tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Although Julia Roberts is a die-hard Man United fan, the American actress will be present at the Qatar WC 2022 with her husband. The 52-year-old Julia Roberts recently purchased two tickets for a whopping $100,000 (£80,000) as she plans on taking her husband Danny Moder along for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Qatar WC 2022: Man United fan Julia Roberts buys tickets for FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets were up for auction at a pre-Golden Globes fundraiser organised by actor Sean Penn for his Haiti charity last year in Los Angeles. According to Variety Magazine, a number of top stars and celebrities attended the function but it was Julia Roberts who left the event with two tickets for the Qatar WC 2022. The Man United enthusiast reportedly splashed $100,000 (£80,000) for one set of tickets and is looking forward to being present at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Julia Roberts is a hardcore Man United fan

Although the Qatar WC 2022 is over two years away from commencing, Man United would be hoping to end the current season on a high. Amid the coronavirus crisis that has halted football almost all across the globe, Julia Roberts is missing out on her club playing football. The American actress has posed for pictures along with a number of former Man United stars including current club talisman Paul Pogba, whom she described as a superb human being.

Coronavirus in US update: Julia Roberts on Man United

During Man United's pre-season tour of the US, Julia Roberts was a regular in the crowd and Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira labelled her a 'lucky charm'. Roberts' three children, Phinnaeus, Hazel (both 15) and Henry (12) all support Man United and played with Wayne Rooney's kids at Old Trafford in 2016 after a game against West Ham United. Amid the coronavirus in US situation, Roberts has claimed that she loved the feeling of a being part of a 'family' at Man United as well as the closeness, warmth and connection on and off the field.

