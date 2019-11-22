Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Unmoved By Mauricio Pochettino Availability

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he is not bothered by Mauricio Pochettino's availability following his sacking as Tottenham's manager. Solskjaer added that he was not bothered by the rumours at all as he was managing the best club in the world. Ole said that if a manager is out of a job, he will surely want to take the reigns at one of the best clubs and added that such a thing will not affect him as his focus is on managing Manchester United and helping the team perform to the best of their capabilities.

Ole is at the wheel

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince said that with Pochettino fresh out of a job, it changes things at United. He added that Ole's appointment as United's permanent manager was a rushed transition from his temporary position.

Ince said that with Ole as the manager, United's board has to make a decision enough. He further added that the Red Devils have been inconsistent under Ole but admitted that Solskajaer is building something that will take 3-4 years to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. Ince also said that such a thing won't bother the Norweigian manager because managing United is itself is a big task and he is focused and has a clear path chalked out in front of him on how to run things his way, the 'Manchester United' way.

Read: Check Manchester United Ex-midfielder Marouane Fellaini's Miss Against Liverpool

'Matic has a sense of humour'

Meanwhile, Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic liked and left his comment on an Instagram post hinting that he was waiting for Jose Mourinho to sign him in the January transfer window. Addressing the incident, Solskjaer said that such an incident is always going to be a spectacle and said that Matic has a good sense of humour because of which this incident became a circus.

Matic becoming very active on Instagram.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kJp3P2d3ky — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 21, 2019

Read: Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Club To Discuss Nicolo Zaniolo Transfer With Roma

Stepping up his recovery

Talking about Pogba, the Red Devils manager said that the midfielder was still in the recovery phase after a suffering an ankle injury on international duty and will not be in the starting lineup for United's trip to Sheffield United. Solskjaer added that Poga was due to undergo another test to assess his recovery before he can return to active football but he is not entirely healed yet.

Ole said that the World Cup winner is out of a cast and is slowly stepping up his recovery by walking on the treadmill and biking with a free ankle. He further added that it will be a few weeks but hoped to see him in 2019 itself.

Read: Jose Mourinho Takes A Cheeky Dig At Manchester United, Chelsea During Tottenham Unveiling

A lack of depth and options in United's midfield

With Pogba sidelined for the next few weeks, Fred is the only senior midfielder available with other recognised options being James Garner and Angel Gomes, both young academy graduates, showcasing a lack of depth in Solskjaer's squad. Ole said that the team was bound to struggle if the midfield did not have its first choice midfielders up for selection.

Read: Virgil Van Dijk Brutally Trolls Manchester United Fans Over Champions League Absence

(With inputs from agencies)