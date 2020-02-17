Jose Mourinho Gatecrashes Son Heung-min's Post Match Interview, Pokes Fun At Him

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and Son Heung-min were involved in light banter after Tottenham's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. Mourinho poked fun at Son and his way of scoring the winning goal of the match. According to reports, Son looked happy with the two goals that he scored as he talked to Tottenham's media team after the final whistle. Although, Mourinho did not let the player forget his missed opportunities during the match as statistics showcased that the striker had seven of Tottenham's attempts on goal at Villa Park.

"You speaking about the goals he scored or the goals he missed?!"



Tottenham was worthy of winning

According to reports, the Tottenham manager was of the opinion that his team was worthy to win. Mourinho said that Villa was a team that did not deserve to lose because they were playing the match to win. Responding to a question about Alderweireld's performance, the manager said that in a hilarious way the player scored two goals- the own goal and the one that he scored in the 27th minute.

The team needs to take the positives and improve

According to reports, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith stated that the team needs to take the positives out of the match. He said in the last two matches they have scored last-minute winners and are aware of how it feels to lose by such a narrow margin. He said that Tottenham had an attack that has the capability to tear through defences, adding that is why his team defended during the match.

Dean Smith said that they probably gave away too many chances and that is why Tottenham was able to launch a counter-attack, adding that they didn't deserve to lose the match. He said that it was a good match against the 5th best team in the league but they deserved more than that.

