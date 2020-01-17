Liverpool Vs Man Utd: United's Trio Have Scored More Goals Than Liverpool's Front Three

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are among the best trios in English football. We can even say that Liverpool have one of the best forward line in Europe. They have amazing coordination on the pitch and understand each other really well. Jurgen Klopp’s men have gathered a total of 38 goals in the 2019-20 season so far. However, there is another Premier League side, which contains a forward line with a better record. That forward line consists of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Rashford (19), Martial (11) and Greenwood (9) have a total of 39 goals this season.

Also Read | Timo Werner Hinting At Premier League Move?, Says The League Has Got 'flair'

Rashford, Martial and Martial > Mo Salah, Mane and Firmino

This may come as a surprise but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s front three have more goals in their tally. However, this statistic does not make Manchester United’s strikers better than Liverpool’s strikers. Martial, Rashford and Greenwood have only played a total of 337 minutes together whilst Liverpool’s Salah, Mane and Firmino have clocked up to 1,867 minutes together in the field. In Manchester United’s defence, the average age of the United forwards is 21. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s trio have an average age of 27. The age factor states that United’s players are in their learning stage. On the other hand, Liverpool’s stars are at their prime.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Just A Few Steps Away From Becoming A Manchester United Player: Report

Also Read | Harry Kane Has Scored More Important Goals Than Sergio Aguero, According To Darren Bent

The average minutes per goal for Rashford, Martial, and Greenwood is 136.7. The average minutes per goal for Salah, Mane, and Firmino is 191.4. However, seven of the goals from Manchester United’s trio have come in Europe’s second-tier competition. Liverpool's forwards have scored 10 in the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a plus point to take from these stats.

Also Read | How Ferland Mendy Has Helped Sergio Ramos And Real Madrid Defensively