Harry Kane Has Scored More Important Goals Than Sergio Aguero, According To Darren Bent

Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane are two of the top strikers in Europe. They are arguably the best in the English Premier League. Sergio Aguero has been the flag-bearer for Manchester City for a period of 10 years now. Harry Kane is already leading the Tottenham Hotspur's side at the age of 26.

When it comes to choosing the better player amongst the duo, Aguero can outclass Kane simply because of his incredible goal record for Manchester City (177 EPL goals). The Argentine has become the highest foreign goalscorer in EPL. He has outscored Thierry Henry with his hat-trick against Aston Villa. He also has the most number of EPL hat-tricks under his name.

Has Harry Kane scored more important goals than Sergio Aguero?

Tottenham legend Darren Bent shares a different opinion. He favours Harry Kane over Sergio Aguero. Bent's decision to choose Kane can sound fair. Darren Bent, while talking with talkSPORT, stated that he will choose Harry Kane over Sergio Aguero. After all, the former has scored more important goals. Bent's reason sounds very peculiar as Harry Kane has never won a major trophy while playing for Spurs or England national team. Harry Kane was a no show during Tottenham's Champions League 2018-19 finals against Liverpool. It was his only chance to win an important trophy. One cannot forget Kun's "Agueroooooooooooo" moment when he won Manchester City their first Premier League title by scoring a crunch goal against QPR.

🗣️ @talkSPORTDrive: "Would you say Harry Kane is above Sergio Aguero?"



🗣️ @DarrenBent: "If they're both on top form, I'd put Kane ahead of him."



"I think he's scored more important goals."



Darren Bent would choose Kane over Aguero. Agree with his choice? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0VBfENUtUw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 13, 2020

Darren Bent, however, later penned down a tweet contradicting the reasons he gave to prefer Harry Kane over Aguero. Bent's tweet read, "Maybe the important goals shout was a bit off looking at their records, but if they're both on top form I’m taking Harry Kane still."

Some people even disagreed with Bent's change in reason. One of them was former Liverpool player - Charlie Adam. Adam left a comment on Bent's post which read, "No chance."

Kane is a top talent. There is no doubt about that. On the other hand, Aguero has been traumatizing defenders for many years now. Kane will have to ride the same momentum and win trophies to top the best EPL strikers list.

It seems a lot of people took my comments about Sergio Aguero as disrespectful, to set the record straight first yes he is a legend and one of the all time greats, some of my points about him were incorrect and I’ll hold my hands up about that but it does all come down to opinion — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) January 14, 2020

