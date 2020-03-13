Unnamed Premier League Club Testing THREE Players For Coronavirus; Squad Now In Quarantine

An unnamed Premier League club will have their whole squad tested after three players displayed symptoms of Coronavirus. The results for the Coronavirus test will be out tomorrow. If the test for the Coronavirus turns out to be positive, the Premier League might have to follow a protocol similar to LaLiga and Serie A by suspending games. Coronavirus in UK has already had 460 cases of the deadly spreading virus and the toll has reportedly reached eight deaths so far.

Premier League players being tested for Coronavirus in UK:

The unnamed Premier League club has put the remainder of the squad in quarantine apart from the three Premier League stars that showed symptoms of the Coronavirus disease and the trio is set to be tested with the results due tomorrow. One of the Premier League players showed the symptoms of Coronavirus and was then placed in isolation. He appeared to improve but has relapsed since with two more of the club's members subsequently displaying the symptoms.

Been reported that a @premierleague club has said they have 3 first team players showing symptoms of Coronavirus. They are being tested so not 100%, but if they are then I cannot see any matches going ahead. It’s all well playing behind closed doors but what about the players? — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus in UK may cause Premier League suspension

The Coronavirus outbreak has already affected sports all across the globe with LaLiga and Serie A already suspended. The governments are now upping their security protocols in a bid to contain the Coronavirus outbreak. With the Coronavirus outbreak already claiming the lives of over 4,300 people around the world, a Premier League suspension could be on the cards.

Coronavirus outbreak: Premier League behind closed doors?

There is a high chance that due to the spread of Coronavirus in UK, Premier League games could be held behind closed doors until cases of Coronavirus in UK recede.

How the table looks ahead of the weekend... pic.twitter.com/Npke6wZ3c4 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 11, 2020

