USA Could Host 2022 World Cup After Qatar Bribery Indictment: Ex-FIFA Chief Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter believes USA could host the FIFA 2022 World Cup if the tournament is taken away from Qatar. The USA Department of Justice last week issued a charge suggesting that both 2018 World Cup hosts Russia and FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar paid bribes to secure hosting rights for their respective World Cups. Sepp Blatter, who is currently serving a six-year ban from football-related activities, has also pleaded innocence in the FIFA cheating case.

FIFA cheating: Former President believes USA could host the FIFA 2022 World Cup after Qatar bribery scandal

According to the USA Department of Justice indictment, former Brazilian Football Confederation President Ricardo Teixeira, former CONMEBOL president Nicolas Leoz and an unnamed co-conspirator were bribed to ensure that Qatar were declared as the FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts. USA are set to schedule to host the 2026 tournament along with Mexico and Canada, but former FIFA President Sepp Blatter believes that they could host the 2022 edition instead. Speaking to Sport Bild, Blatter said that while Germany could also be contenders to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup, but it would unlikely that two consecutive editions of the tournament will be held in Europe.

World Cup 2022: Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter suggests USA could host amid corruption claims against Qatarhttps://t.co/JB11o7FugE — CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) April 15, 2020

FIFA cheating: Fate of the FIFA 2022 World Cup yet undecided

According to The Guardian, there has been no indication that FIFA would consider moving the World Cup out of Qatar, despite a growing list of concerns including poor working conditions, infrastructure problems and the Qatar bribery case. Reportedly, there have also been 34 stadium workers who have passed away amidst the FIFA 2022 World Cup construction in the last six years. Sepp Blatter believes Japan could compete with the USA for the 2022 World Cup hosting rights if the indictment is held having registered a bid for the tournament.

