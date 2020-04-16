Bruno Fernandes Spells Out Aim For Next Season, Hopes To Win Four Titles

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a fan-favourite since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January. The Portuguese international has played just five Premier League games so far but has already set his objectives with the Red Devils for the upcoming season.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Midfielder sheds light on his goals with Man United

🗣️ @B_Fernandes8: “I know Paul from Juve, because I played against him in Italy.



"It's difficult to find a player like him — big, strong and technical. Believe me, it's really hard to play against him."

Bruno Fernandes was speaking to Man United’s official website when he was quizzed on two of his major goals with the club next season. He, however, asserted that he has four goals to achieve at Old Trafford. He then maintained that the team will play in the Champions League, the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, and he hopes to win all of those next season.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Portuguese hungry to win under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes asserted that he is hungry for victories, claiming that he hopes to win every title possible with Man United next season. He further revealed that he joined Man United with the only aim to win multiple titles under the guidance of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Bruno Fernandes hopes to replicate his numbers next season, having scored 18 goals and assisting an equal number already this term for both Sporting Lisbon and Man United.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Man United star speaks on possible signings

Bruno Fernandes was asked about Man United being linked with several players including the likes of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The former Sporting captain asserted that they already have a big team. However, if any player was to join the Premier League outfit, then he should come in with a winning mindset.

Bruno Fernandes stats: star signing lauds Man United

Bruno Fernandes asserted that he likes to play with players who are hungry to win titles. He further went on to laud the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming that every player in the first team now has the zeal to win every title possible, and he was happy about it.

Bruno Fernandes stats: Bruno Fernandes on Pogba

Bruno Fernandes also had something to say about Paul Pogba. He claimed that despite injuries being a hindrance for Pogba this season, the Frenchman will bounce back once the season resumes. He labelled Pogba as a "top player" and the club expects a lot from him due to the ability that he possesses.

