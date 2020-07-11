Valladolid Vs Barcelona Prediction, Head To Head, Preview, LaLiga Live Game In India Info

Barcelona will square off against Real Valladolid in LaLiga in an attempt to narrow down Real Madrid's lead at the top. The game will be played on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Here is the Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction, Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream, Valladolid vs Barcelona h2h (head-to-head), LaLiga live and LaLiga table update.

Also Read | MATCHDAY: Barcelona needs win to keep pressure on Madrid

LaLiga live: Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream

The Valladolid vs Barcelona live broadcast will not be available in India. However, the Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the LaLiga official Facebook page. Here are the other Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream details:

Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream venue: Jose Zorrilla

Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream date: Saturday, July 11, 2020

Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream time: 11 PM IST

Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction: LaLiga live preview

Barcelona cannot afford to lose any points in the competition after already trailing by four points to Real Madrid on the LaLiga table. The defending LaLiga champions saw off a narrow victory against Espanyol, winning 1-0, but also saw the sending off of Ansu Fati. On the other hand, Valladolid occupy the 14th spot on the LaLiga table but were defeated 2-1 by Valencia in the previous clash.

Also Read | Messi, Griezmann among 7 Barcelona players immune from sale despite financial crisis

Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction: Valladolid vs Barcelona h2h

Barcelona, unsurprisingly, have an upper hand in the Valladolid vs Barcelona h2h stats. The two sides have played six times so far. The defending LaLiga champions have a 100 per cent victory rate over their opponents, winning all six games. In the previous game in LaLiga played on October 2019, Barcelona battered Valladolid with five goals while conceding once.

Also Read | Luis Suarez goes past Laszlo Kubala, becomes third highest goal scorer for Barcelona

Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction: LaLiga live squad update

Valladolid: Jose Antonio Caro, Samuel Perez, Jordi Masip, Antonito, Nacho Martinez, Mohammed Salisu, Javi Moyano, Kiko Olivas, Javi Sanchez, Pedro Porro, Joaquin-Fernandez, Diego Alende Lopez, Raul Garcia-Carnero, Matheus Fernandes, Fede San Emeterio, Waldo Rubio, Oscar Plano, Toni Villa, Ruben Alcaraz, Pablo Hervias, Michel, Hatem Ben Arfa, Kike Perez, Raul Uche, Stiven Plaza, Miguel De la Fuente, Sergi Guardiola, Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez

Barcelona: Inaki Pena, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Akieme, Alex Collado, Ansu Fati, Arda Turan, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, Monchu, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj

Also Read | Pique arrives at Camp Nou on a bicycle ahead of Barcelona's narrow win over Espanyol

Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction

Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter