Man United fans sighed in relief as the Red Devils finally secured the first of their signings for the new season in the form of Donny van de Beek. The Holland midfielder moves to Old Trafford after completing a medical in the Netherlands. The 23-year-old will travel to the UK after his country's Nations League games against Poland and Italy. Van de Beek has chosen to wear the No 34 shirt at Manchester United as a tribute to his former Ajax team-mate, Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after having a heart attack during a game in 2017.

Also Read | Dean Henderson Expresses Ambition With Manchester United After Signing New Deal

Van De Beek already feels at 'home', looking forward to join the team in Manchester

Donny Van de Beek has expressed his happiness at joining Manchester United and said that the incredible messages he has received from fans make him feel "at home" and he's excited to arrive in Manchester.

Very excited to be the newest edition of the #MUFC family. 🔴 Your enthusiastic responses to my announcement make me feel at home already! Can’t wait to join the team in Manchester.



But first... focus on the Dutch Squad in preparation for the upcoming Nations League matches.🦁 pic.twitter.com/FIUAwed0FA — Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) September 3, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports, Van de Beek said: "I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history. I would like to thank everyone at Ajax, I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United." Van de Beek continued by saying that a number of people have told him how amazing the atmosphere at Old Trafford is, and he's looking forward to experiencing the Theatre of Dreams in person.

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk Hails Dutch Teammate Donny Van De Beek's Man United Move As 'great Step'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted on Van de Beek arrival

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he's delighted to have completed the deal for the Dutchman. The manager believes Van de Beek has great abilities and is looking forward to working with the Dutchman. Solskjaer said in an interview: "Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United. His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position."

Van de Beek's agent, Sjaak Swart, claimed United were among six clubs interested in the 23-year-old, also naming Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal. The former Ajax star was close to joining Real Madrid prior to the coronavirus pandemic but did not undergo a medical or sign an agreement with the club.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Approves Of Donny Van De Beek Transfer As Man United Agree Deal

Also Read | Man United Transfer News: Leipzig's Upamecano Next For Solskjaer Post Van De Beek Transfer

Image Courtesy: Man United, Adidas UK Twitter