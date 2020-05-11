Van Dijk Is The Best Defender In The Premier League History: Ex-Man City Captain Kompany

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has claimed that Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is the greatest defender in Premier League history. Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2018 and has gone on to become one a pillar in Liverpool's defence since his club-record move from the south coast. Van Dijk also finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings last year, losing out to Lionel Messi despite Liverpool trouncing them en route their Champions League triumph last season.

Vincent Kompany heaps praise on Virgil van Dijk

While speaking to Sporf, Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany praised Van Dijk, further explaining his importance for Liverpool this season. He claimed that it's weird, but he is the greatest defender in the Premier League. Van Dijk hasn't been at the club for long, as opposed to the likes of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand, but still made it to the top, said Kompany.

Kompany recognises Van Dijk's impact at Anfield

Kompany claimed that Van Dijk has shown tremendous positive signs in the last few years, forcing people to think of his impact if he had been at a top club like Liverpool during the initial stages of his career. Having won four Premier League titles with Manchester City, Kompany himself is regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the Premier League. Praise from Kompany, therefore, has been accepted by Reds fans with open arms.

Since his move to Liverpool, Van Dijk has played in two Champions League finals, winning the latest title against Tottenham last season. This season, his side are 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with the Dutchman playing a pivotal role for Jurgen Klopp at the back. He was also named PFA Player of the Year in his first full season with the Reds, becoming the first defender to win the award after John Terry in 2005. AC Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi also labelled Van Dijk 'the best defender in the world' in a recent interview.

