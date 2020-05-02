Virgil Van Dijk Backs LeBron James Slamming Media For False Reports On NBA Season's End

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most sporting leagues across the globe remain suspended for an indefinite period of time. With the outbreak showing no signs of slowing down, several leagues are contemplating abandoning their current seasons without a proper conclusion. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter on Thursday where he blasted reports that the NBA season would be ended without a conclusion and Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk seems to be on the same page.

Virgil van Dijk supports LeBron James' claim that season is not finished

LeBron James' tweet was directed towards the various publications who predicted the 2019/20 NBA season will not resume, thus ending it without a winner being declared. While the NBA did not address the ongoing rumours, LeBron James took it upon himself to clear the air regarding the season. James believes an NBA return is on the cards as soon as the lockdown is relaxed and it safe for the league to conduct its official business. LeBron James finished his tweet saying "Nobody should be cancelling anything."

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk seemed to be in full support of LeBron James' latest tweet as he commented on the post with a muscle emoji. While Virgil van Dijk did not use words to emphasise his support against cancelling the season, it should come as no surprise that the Dutch defender wants the season to be concluded.

💪🏽 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 30, 2020

Liverpool are currently just six points away from securing their first Premier League title and their first English top-flight title since 1990. The untimely suspension of the Premier League meant Liverpool fans and players were left contemplating if they would be awarded the title even if the season fails to resume. While the general consensus is Liverpool FC will be declared as the winners of the 2019/20 season, nothing is set in stone as of now.

Premier League return

The French government has already cancelled Ligue 1 and have awarded the title to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the officials in the Premier League are reportedly discussing a return in June. According to British media, the Premier League clubs have been instructed to resume virtual training by mid-May for the players to regain fitness before the season resumes. Latest reports suggest the league is contemplating to restart the season in the month of June at neutral venues and with the games being played behind closed doors.

