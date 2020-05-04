Erling Haaland Heaps Praise On Virgil Van Dijk, Claims Dutchman Is A Complete Centre-back

Erling Haaland was up against Virgil van Dijk when Liverpool knocked Salzburg out in the group stages of the Champions League this season. Erling Haaland pierced the Liverpool defence in the first leg while Virgil van Dijk and co halted him in the second leg to enter the next round of the competition. While Erling Haaland has since moved on, signing for Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian goalscoring sensation opened up on what it was like going up against the man who finished second only to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting last year - Virgil van Dijk.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Set To Be Paid £600,000 A Week By PSG To Keep Madrid Interest Away: Reports

Erling Haaland praises Liverpool's defensive colossus Virgil van Dijk

Erling Haaland heaped praise on Liverpool's Champions League-winning defender Virgil van Dijk. Erling Haaland, in an interview with The Mirror, stated that Virgil van Dijk is powerful, quick and that he is an incredible player. "He is so good," said Haaland. "He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player," added Erling Haaland. Haaland believes that Van Dijk has every quality one can ask for in a centre-back.

Also Read | Xabi Alonso Being Considered To Replace Mikel Arteta As Pep Guardiola's Assistant

Erling Haaland transfer: Will the Norwegian leave Dortmund in the summer?

Erling Haaland has already scored 12 goals in 11 games for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club in January. There were strong links that suggested that Erling Haaland was close to joining Liverpool's rivals Manchester United before Dortmund came in for the Norwegian. Erling Haaland chose to sign for the Bundesliga side, with his father later claiming that only Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sold on the idea of signing Haaland at Man United. However, after a blistering start to life at the Signal Iduna Park, Haaland is already being linked with a move away this summer.

Erling Haaland has stated that he is very happy with Dortmund and has no plans of leaving the club anytime soon. In the same interview, Haaland said, "I have just arrived. I am very happy here. I want to achieve many things. I am only concentrating on that. The stadium here gives me goosebumps, and I feel well here."

Also Read | Lionel Messi Reveals 6 Footballers His Son Thiago Talks About And Ronaldo Tops The List

Erling Haaland on Instagram

Also Read | Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Makes Bold Fitness Claim Amidst Coronavirus Quarantine