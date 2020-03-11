Van Dijk Urges Liverpool Teammates To Perform As 'Grown Men' Against Atletico Madrid

Virgil Van Dijk has called for the 'Grown men' to come out and play for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. Jurgen Klopp's men face a difficult task to breach a stubborn Atletico Madrid backline and Van Dijk will play a crucial part in keeping the Liverpool spine in check in the absence of Alisson Becker as their last line of defence. With a 1-0 deficit to overturn, Van Dijk believes that another comeback in the Champions League is on the cards after the heroics against Barcelona last season at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid- Champions League live night at Anfield

Saul Niguez and Atletico Madrid gave Liverpool fans heartache at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg clash against Liverpool. Without managing a shot on target at the Spanish capital, the Reds began their sore run of three losses in four games. Van Dijk admitted that the loss against Watford was unacceptable and with that small run being the only low point so far in the season for the Reds, the 28-year-old defender wants the 'Grown Men' to come to battle for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid- Van Dijk issues warning for teammates

Van Dijk has claimed that Atletico Madrid will be a tough proposition as Diego Simeone's side are the best at what they do in terms of defending as a team. While helping Liverpool keep the meanest defensive record in the Premier League, Van Dijk also expressed concern on dealing with the counter-attacking threat of the Spanish outfit. The Champions League holders will need to be at their best to crack the nut against Atletico and Van Dijk wants his Liverpool teammates to prove to the world why the Merseysiders are worthy of progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Champions League live

