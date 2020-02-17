Liverpool Fans Are Urging Virgil Van Dijk To Take Free Kicks After Seeing Him Practice

Virgil van Dijk has changed things around for Liverpool since joining the club in 2018. A lot of people believed that the Reds spent a lot on the defender. However, the £75 million spent on Van Dijk proved to be their smartest decision.

Van Dijk has since proved to be one of the best defenders in Europe. Not many players have managed to dribble past the big Dutch man. Along with defending, the 28-year-old also has a knack of heading the ball into the net.

Liverpool fans can't get over their star defender. They expect more from him every day. Fans are now demanding Virgil van Dijk to start taking free-kicks after seeing him take some strikes during training. Virgil van Dijk was seen practicing set-pieces with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson during Liverpool's winter break at Melwood. The Dutch stood above his teammates in the practice session. There were several comments by the Liverpool fans asking Virgil van Dijk to take regular free-kicks during matches.

Liverpool fans are impressed by Virgil van Dijk's free kick taking ability

Hendo, Trent and Van Dijk practicing free kicks. I could watch this all day... https://t.co/0pBFDKUfHo — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) February 10, 2020

Big virg and hendo should hit it one of these days. — Iyayi Kelvin (@iyayi_kelvin) February 11, 2020

Van Dijk scored some absolute beauties in a Celtic shirt! Should defo take some if the direct freekick! — DJK95 (@DJK_95) February 11, 2020

Wonder why VVD doesn't take them,he did at celtic — xavier (@UtdAndreas) February 10, 2020

Virg needs to have a few free kicks — Reece×6 (@LiV_erPool1) February 10, 2020

Trent been poor when it comes to freekick tbh. Maybe let VVD take it next time. — Hairy Macancheese (@macncheese065) February 11, 2020

