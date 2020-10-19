Van Dijk Injury: Who Can Replace The Dutch Centre-back At Liverpool?

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have been dealt a major blow with Virgil van Dijk's ACL injury the centre-back sustained during the pulsating 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday. Van Dijk's injury has brought to life Liverpool's worst fears after reports claim that the Dutchman could be ruled out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a rash challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

However, Liverpool have to identify Van Dijk's replacement at centre-back as soon as possible in this hectic season in order to maintain their quest for glory. Here's a look at the players in the Liverpool squad that can fill the massive void left by Van Dijk.

Van Dijk injury: Who is the ideal Van Dijk replacement at Liverpool?

When Liverpool travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Matchday 2, there was a defensive injury crisis, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ruled out of the game. This required Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho to step in and partner Van Dijk. Despite the 26-year-old playing in a rather unfamiliar position, he managed to keep Chelsea's Timo Werner quiet for the majority of the game as the Reds claimed crucial three points.

ALSO READ: Aubameyang Criticised For Poor Performances After Signing Lucrative Arsenal Deal

Van Dijk was full of praise for the "outstanding" Fabinho after the game. Fabinho has been used as an emergency centre-back at Liverpool in big games as well. The Merseyside giants held Bayern Munich to a 0-0 draw in February 2019 without Van Dijk, while Fabinho completed 90 minutes at the back.

Fabinho will be on standby to feature alongside Gomez having featured in the heart of Liverpool's defence on several previous occasions. Liverpool are also waiting on the availability of Naby Keita, who was absent at the weekend. #awlfc [liverpool echo] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 19, 2020

ALSO READ: James Rodriguez 'upsets' Real Madrid Hierarchy Following A Stellar Start To Everton Career

When Van Dijk was subbed off against Everton, Jurgen Klopp brought on Joe Gomez. The English defender came under heavy criticism following Liverpool's 7-2 hammering against Aston Villa just before the international break but put in a solid display at the weekend against the Toffees. It's likely that Klopp will prefer Gomez over any other player at the club to partner Joel Matip until Van Dijk returns.

ALSO READ: Mbappe Says Cavani Is 'not One Of Them Anymore' Ahead Of UCL Encounter Vs Man United

Liverpool team news: Could Klopp use Henderson or Wijnaldum as centre-back options?

With Joel Matip also facing an injury problem, Klopp may have to use Jordan Henderson or Georginio Wijnaldum in an unfamiliar centre-back role. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson played at centre-back in the Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey back in December 2019. Gini Wijnaldum has also played in the centre-back position for Liverpool in December 2017 which resulted in a win over Newcastle United. With the availability of Thiago, Klopp can potentially use Henderson or Wijnaldum as a centre-back.

ALSO READ: Alex Morgan's Tottenham Debut Delayed Due To A "small Setback"

Van Dijk injury: Liverpool youngsters to step up?

Liverpool also have promising youth players including Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio as centre-back options. Klopp has often relied on giving youth players a chance at the top level and the injury-crisis could mean that its time for either of the two to be promoted to the first-team squad. Williams played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal in the EFL Cup and looked firm in defence with Van Dijk.

Image Credits - Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Fabinho Instagram