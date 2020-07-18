Verona Vs Atalanta Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, Serie A Live

Quick links:
Verona will host high-flying Atalanta in Serie A this weekend. Atalanta are third in the Serie A table with 70 points to their name. Gian Piero Gasperini's side look unstoppable this season as they have already scored 93 goals in 33 games. Atalanta have won 21 games this season and are trailing by just 7 points behind Serie A table-toppers, Juventus. Atalanta won 6-2 in their last Serie A clash against Brescia. As for Verona, they are currently placed eighth in the Serie A standings with a total of 44 points. Verona have won a total of 11 games in the season (Draws 11, Losses 11) and lost 2-1 in their last Serie A game against Roma.
Questi i nerazzurri per #VeronaAtalanta! 👊— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) July 17, 2020
Our travelling squad for Hellas! 🏃♂️
⠀#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/asGkXFoFp1
