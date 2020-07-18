Verona Vs Atalanta Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, Serie A Live

Verona will host high-flying Atalanta in Serie A this weekend. Atalanta are third in the Serie A table with 70 points to their name. Gian Piero Gasperini's side look unstoppable this season as they have already scored 93 goals in 33 games. Atalanta have won 21 games this season and are trailing by just 7 points behind Serie A table-toppers, Juventus. Atalanta won 6-2 in their last Serie A clash against Brescia. As for Verona, they are currently placed eighth in the Serie A standings with a total of 44 points. Verona have won a total of 11 games in the season (Draws 11, Losses 11) and lost 2-1 in their last Serie A game against Roma.

Serie A live: Verona vs Atalanta live stream

Serie A live: Verona vs Atalanta live stream details

Date and time: Saturday, July 18, 8:45 PM IST Venue: Marc Antonio Bentegodi Verona vs Atalanta live telecast: Sony ESPN Verona vs Atalanta live stream: Sony LIV

Verona vs Atalanta H2H record

07.12.19 Atalanta - Verona 3-2 18.03.18 Verona - Atalanta 0-5 25.10.17 Atalanta - Verona 3-0 03.02.16 Verona - Atalanta 2-1 20.09.15 Atalanta - Verona 1-1 25.01.15 Verona - Atalanta 1-0

Verona vs Atalanta Prediction: Atalanta's squad for the game

Verona vs Atalanta live stream: Verona vs Atalanta live stream, probable playing XI

Hellas Verona : Marco Silvestri, Koray Günter, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Rahmani, Matteo Pessina, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Davide Faraoni, Valerio Verre, Mattia Zaccagni, Fabio Borini

: Marco Silvestri, Koray Günter, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Rahmani, Matteo Pessina, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Davide Faraoni, Valerio Verre, Mattia Zaccagni, Fabio Borini Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini, Jose Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Alejandro Gomez, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Hans Hateboer, Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic

(Image Source: Atalanta/Instagram)