Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends

Man City winger Raheem Sterling got back at football pundit Piers Morgan for a tweet the 55-year-old Englishman made 5 years ago. Piers Morgan took a dig at Raheem Sterling back in 2015 when he was set to join Man City from Liverpool. Raheem Sterling was close to joining Man City for a recorded sum of £49 million from Liverpool and Piers Morgan ridiculed the move with his tweet. Piers Morgan via his tweet in July 2015 stated: "If Raheem Sterling's worth £49 million then I'm an Aardvark."

If Raheem Sterling's worth £49 million then I'm an Aardvark. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 12, 2015

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Premier League news: Raheem Sterling replies to Piers Morgan

However, Raheem Sterling turned out to be a bargain buy for Man City and proved all his critics wrong. Raheem Sterling completed five years as a Man City player on Tuesday and the winger took the occasion to reply to Piers Morgan's claims. Responding to Piers Morgan's tweet, Raheem Sterling replied: "Now this is even funnier Piers".

😂😂😂 now this is even funnier Piers https://t.co/rO7R4VxW4Z — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Moved From Real Madrid To Juventus For €100m OTD 2 Years Ago

Premier League news: Piers Morgan defends his tweet

In reply, Piers Morgan acknowledged the error he made five years ago as he tried to alter the meaning of his tweet. Piers Morgan while replying to Raheem Sterling wrote: "Haha, touche! I meant you were worth a lot MORE than £49 million, Raheem... obviously." Piers Morgan then shared an image of an aardvark, with the comment: "Hi mate." while tagging Raheem Sterling in the post.

Haha, touché!

I meant you were worth a lot MORE than £49 million, Raheem... obviously. https://t.co/cYGrN9ts38 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes, Karim Benzema Win POTM Awards In Premier League, LaLiga Respectively

Raheem Sterling Man City stats

Raheem Sterling has been exceptional for Man City in recent times while playing under Pep Guardiola. Sterling has scored a total of 65 goals for Man City in 161 appearances for the club in the Premier League. The English winger has found the net a total of 27 times and has provided 8 assists for Man City in all competitions this season. Raheem Sterling bagged a hat-trick in Man City's 5-0 demolition of Brighton on Matchday 35.

Also Read | Real Madrid Signed Zinedine Zidane For A Then-world Record Fee Of €76m OTD 19 Years Ago

(Image courtesy: Sterling Instagram, Piers Morgan Twitter)