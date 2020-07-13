Tottenham Right-back Serge Aurier's Brother Shot Dead In Public In France

Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier's brother, Christopher Aurier was shot dead around 5 AM this morning. Reports from France claim that the incident took place in Toulouse. Serge Aurier's brother's killer is still on the loose. Europe 1 reported that local residents of Toulouse first called the officials after finding Serge Aurier's brother on the ground. The report further claims that Serge Aurier's brother was shot in his stomach which caused his death. According to reports, the incident took place outside a club in Toulouse.

Breaking | Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier’s brother has been shot dead in Toulouse at around 05:00 this morning, according to Le Point & Europe 1. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 13, 2020

Serge Aurier's brother played football at an amateur level for fifth-tier French club Toulouse Rodeo. Christopher Aurier trained with RC Lens in his early days like his brother, Serge Aurier. However, the 26-year-old failed to make it big. The Aurier brothers went for trials at English club Brentford in 2011.

🔴 ALERTE INFO - #FaitsDivers : Le frère du footballeur Serge #Aurier ex @PSG_inside #PSG tué par balles à #Toulouse ce matin vers 5h sur la voie publique. Le jeune homme de 26 ans est déclaré décédé à l’hôpital. L'auteur du meurtre est en fuite (Le Point). pic.twitter.com/MWoIohOVgk — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) July 13, 2020

Tottenham vs Arsenal

The news of Serge Aurier's brother death comes a day after Tottenham grabbed a crucial win in the North London derby. Serge Aurier played an important role in Tottenham's 2-1 win against their city rivals, Arsenal. Tottenham moved to the 8th spot in the Premier League table with the win and are currently 3 points below 6th-placed Wolves with three games left to be played in the season.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Serge Aurier Instagram)