Lionel Messi Fan Creates Thread About The Barcelona Star's Lesser-known Records

Words fall short when you are describing the greatness of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi is the player with the highest number of Ballon d'Ors to his name and that stat is enough to understand his artistry. A player of his calibre sets records every day, most of which are noticeable but some go down unnoticed. A Lionel Messi fan on Twitter, by the username @CfcHilal_, recently created a thread of all of Messi's records.

Let's have a look at these records:

Incredible Lionel Messi records Nobody talks about.( A thread): pic.twitter.com/hsojRBzn2w — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

He has scored the most La Liga Goals as a substitute in the 21st century.His goals to games ratio as a substitute (0.46) is better than the overall goals per games ratio of players such as Raul (0.41), Aduriz (0.37). — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored the most conservative La Liga Goals from outside the box. pic.twitter.com/HM3Kn1dYgX — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi is the only player to score a WORLD cup Goal in his teens (20s and 30s ) pic.twitter.com/9cak3gaJrY — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored More free kick goals in the last 4 years than ANY OTHER CLUB. pic.twitter.com/JQvKmUgxBi — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

He is the only player to win the best player of the tournament Award atleast ONCE in All international Tournaments. pic.twitter.com/JuCK4JljEf — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Messi has the most Goals Scored as a substitute in a Copa America Game. pic.twitter.com/55aR6NHzCx — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi has the most Assists in the world cup history. pic.twitter.com/t7TiYrgNUU — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi is the first player to score 400 La Liga Goals. pic.twitter.com/aPiuGl3rR1 — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored 419 La Liga Goals, 108 more than the next player, Cristiano Ronaldo. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/EKB2jt3kFq — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Messi Also leads La Liga all time assists with 162. — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi holds the record for scoring at least one goal in the most conservative La Liga seasons. pic.twitter.com/kpCxW6wUlX — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi is the only player to score & Assist in All competitions in one season. pic.twitter.com/rpG2HsgmrT — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Messi has more two-goal games than anyone else in the history of La Liga. pic.twitter.com/2OIB9adf7Y — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Lionel Messi is the first non-Spanish player in LaLiga history to win 10 titles. pic.twitter.com/JE3G2BkicS — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

Since the award was instituted in 2008/09, Lionel Messi has been voted La Liga’s Best Player 9 times and Best Forward 10 times. pic.twitter.com/rqzy0hpfw6 — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) October 25, 2019

