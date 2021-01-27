Villarreal Boss Unai Emery All Set To Buy Historic Spanish Club Real Union De Irun

Villarreal manager Unai Emery is all set to be the owner of one of Spain's historic clubs. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal boss is closing down on an agreement to buy Real Union Club de Irun, one of the clubs whose history has roots linked with the establishment of LaLiga as a domestic competition in Spain.

Unai Emery buys club his father, grandfather once played for

The club is based in the Basque town of Irun and is currently plying its trade in the third tier of Spanish football - Segunda B. Notably, Real Union de Irun was among the 10 founding teams during the inception of LaLiga. But they have failed to make it to the Spanish top-flight ever since 1932 suggesting their struggle on the field.

Hemos dejado media @LaLiga atrás pero tenemos la otra mitad por delante para mejorar, crecer y disfrutar. Trabajando duro y con ambición estaremos donde queremos, empezando por mañana. Mes que mai... Endavant🟡🟡! pic.twitter.com/1XUE38X1Lq — Unai Emery Echegoyen (@UnaiEmery_) January 22, 2021

Interestingly, Emery has a historical link with the iconic club. The Spanish tactician's father Juan, as well as his grandfather Antonio, were goalkeepers at Real Union de Irun. Notably, Antonio is considered one of the legends of the club, and conceded the first goal of the Primera Division, in a 3-2 loss against Espanyol.

Unai Emery has close ties with club and region

The details of the reported takeover are being outlined in a report by Diario AS. As per the report, Emery’s lawyer Josu Reta is leading the negotiations on his behalf, while the manager's brother Igor, a journalist, is also crucial to the advancement in talks with club president Ricardo Garcia.

Mikel Jauregi, who has worked under Emery at Sevilla, PSG and Arsenal is also one of the key negotiators under the deal. Reports also state that Emery has close ties with the region as well as the club, who have managed just three seasons in the second division of Spanish football.

Unai Emery net worth estimated at $13 million

According to entertainment website COED, the 49-year-old Villarreal manager is worth at least $13 million. He pocketed a massive $6 million annually during his stint with the Emirates-sponsored outfit, although his current wage structure with the LaLiga outfit is yet to be disclosed.

Villarreal defeated Girona in the previous Copa del Rey clash. Meanwhile, his side currently sit fifth in the LaLiga standings, having racked up 34 points in 20 games. Villarreal have conceded just one defeat in their previous five league games and will next play Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Note: The Unai Emery net worth figures have been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the figures.