Martin Odegaard Loan Update: Real Madrid Star Set For Arsenal, Could Debut Vs Southampton

Arsenal are all set to sign Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season according to multiple reports. The Gunners were in the market for a creative midfielder following Mesut Ozil's departure from the club, and have filled the void with a short-term deal in time. The 22-year-old is set to become Arsenal’s second acquisition of the January transfer window after they recruited Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Odegaard to Arsenal: Gunners seal Odegaard loan, will be exempted from quarantine

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Martin Odegaard is all set to join Arsenal this month, after the Gunners agreed on a short-term loan deal with Real Madrid. Head coach Mikel Arteta was in dire need of a playmaker and considered several players in Europe including Dominik Szoboszlai, Emi Buendia and Julian Brandt but eventually settled for an Odegaard loan. While Arsenal rate Emile Smith Rowe highly, the youngster is still regarded as a developing talent who could provide back-up and competition to a more established attacking midfielder.

Martin Ødegaard to Arsenal, here we go! The agreement has been reached after last contacts today between #AFC and Real Madrid. 🇳🇴



Loan until the end of the season, salary paid by Arsenal. Arteta’s call key to convince the player. Medicals pending - then deal will be announced. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2021

Martin Odegaard joined Real Madrid in 2015 aged 16 but had yet to establish himself as a first-team regular. He has made eight league appearances for Real and has been loaned out to Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad. He has 25 caps and one goal for Norway. The 22-year-old will join Dani Ceballos, another Real Madrid midfielder, who is on loan with the Gunners. Odegaard is expected to provide the missing link between defence and attack as Mikel Arteta's side look to push for a continental spot. The Gunners are currently 11th in the Premier League standings, seven points off Liverpool who are fourth.

Odegaard contract: When will Odegaard make his debut?

Martin Odegaard is scheduled to arrive in London later on Sunday and will undergo a medical on Monday. The player has an elite sportsperson exemption which means he will not have to isolate before joining the squad, as long as he returns a negative COVID-19 test. The Norwegian international has found himself struggling for playing time at Real Madrid, despite a stunning spell on loan with Real Sociedad in 2019/20. The club approved the loan deal to give the 22-year-old more game time. According to British newspaper The Times, Arsenal will pay close to €3 million for this loan deal, given that they are going to spend €2 million as a fee and then also a percentage of Odegaard’s salary with Real Madrid. The Norweigan could make his debut this weekend against Southampton.

(Image Courtesy: Martin Odegaard Instagram)