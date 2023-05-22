On Sunday, during the Real Madrid vs Valencia match in La Liga, major controversy embarked as Vinicius Jr. got a straight red from the referee. The booking came after a huge alternation broke out between Vini Jr. and Valencia striker Hugo Duro. Vinicius was apparently provoked by a fan present at the stand. The spectator passed a racist slur that bemused the Real Madrid winger.

The Real Madrid vs Valencia game turned into a fight zone as Vinicius Jr. was racially abused by a fan. The comment brought out a reaction from Vini, who identified and pointed out the fan before being blocked by José Luis Gayá and being and being calmed down by several of his Real Madrid teammates. However, a commotion ensued. The match remained stopped for 9 minutes and after that Vinicius Jr. received a red card. Here's what transpired at the Mestalla.

Statement By Vini Jr. after the incident

"It wasn't the first time, not the second, and not the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, so does the Federation, and the opponents encourage it. I am so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano, and Messi, today belongs to the racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and I love, but which accepted to export the image to the world from a racist country. Sorry for the Spaniards who do not agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, with everything that happens on a weekly basis, I have no way to defend myself. I agree. But I'm strong and will go to the end against the racists. Even though its far from here."

La Liga chief Javier Tebas retorts

"Since those who should not explain to you what it is and what it can do @LaLiga in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself. Before criticizing and insulting @LaLiga it is necessary that you inform yourself properly @Vinijr. Do not let yourself be manipulated and make sure you fully understand each other's competencies and the work we have been doing together."