Virat Kohli's 3-word Reaction To Messi-Ronaldo's Chessboard Image Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players to have ever played the game. The fight for the status of being the best in the world between the two has been going on for over a decade now. Both footballers have won almost all the trophies at the club level including the Ballon d'Or.

The duo has shared a total of 12 Ballon d'Or trophies, with Messi winning the prestigious award a total of seven times while Ronaldo has lifted the trophy on five occasions. Currently, both footballers are in Qatar to represent their individual countries at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Just ahead of the start of the major tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet by posting pictures of himself with Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's picture with Messi doesn't get unnoticed by Team India batting talisman

The image shared by Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram account sees him playing a game of chess with Messi as part of an advertising campaign. Ronaldo captioned the post 'Victory is a State of Mind'. The photo went viral in no time with fans showering praise on the duo.

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli also decided to leave a comment on the picture as he commented 'what a picture!'

Messi and Ronaldo's 'last dance' at FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Cristino Ronaldo have represented their respective countries in four FIFA World Cup editions. The Qatar 2022 event will be the final opportunity for both football legends to get their hands on the most elusive trophy missing from their cabinet. Both Messi and Ronaldo have dropped hints about their retirement plans which makes the tournament more special with fans wanting to see one of the two lifting the trophy.

Ronaldo played a key role in helping Portugal reach the semi-finals in the 2006 edition, while Messi took Argentina to the finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. However, Argentina lost to Germany in the final of that edition after Mario Gotze scored the winning goal. Argentina will open their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22, while Portugal will play their tournament opener against Ghana on November 24.