Virgil Van Dijk Hails Dutch Teammate Donny Van De Beek's Man United Move As 'great Step'

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk has hailed the Donny van de Beek transfer to Manchester United as a "great step". This statement comes after it has been reported that the van de Beek transfer is almost done as the 23-year-old Dutchman attended a medical test ahead of a move to Old Trafford. The football transfer news of Donny van de Beek to Man United has been going on for a long time even before the opening of the transfer window when Ajax’s CEO Edwin Van Der Sar hinted at the possibility of a move for the midfielder to Premier League Giants.

Virgil Van Dijk awaits matchup with national teammate Donny van de Beek in the Premier League

Van Dijk is thrilled to have another Dutchman in the Premier League, even though it is a move to their fiercest rivals. The player expressed delight at van de Beek's transfer to the Red Devils in an interview with Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf. The Liverpool star also wished the very best for Nathan Ake, another Dutch teammate who is set for a move to Manchester City.

Also Read | Man United Transfer News: Leipzig's Upamecano Next For Solskjaer Post Van De Beek Transfer

The player is all set to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the summer. And this impending move was described by Van de Beek's father, Andre van de Beek, as a 'dream come true' for his son. Speaking to a local media outlet from their home village of Nijkerkerveen, Andre Van de Beek said that it is the perfect moment for Donny to make this step to such a beautiful club and that Nijkerkerveen is now a proud village.

Also Read | Nathan Ake Gets Engaged With Girlfriend Ahead Of Big-money Move To Man City

Marcus Rashford expresses excitement over Van de Beek transfer

Fabrizio Romano, a sports journalist took to Twitter to reveal to his followers and Manchester United fans that Marcus Rashford was liking his tweets, which provided updates on the Van de Beek transfer. The journalist cheekily thanked Marcus Rashford for the likes and said that it looks like he is waiting for confirmation of the transfer.

Rashford waits on Donny ⏳ pic.twitter.com/XCC5MQRFTT — utdreport (@utdreport) August 30, 2020

Also Read: | Lionel Messi Could Face £1.1m Fine And Suspension Over Legal Battle Against Barcelona

Football transfer news making headlines

The Nathan Ake transfer to Man City update is an attempt to rebuild the former Premier League champions' squad as they failed to defend the title against Liverpool this season. As a result, Man City completed the transfer of Ferran Torres as well. In other Premier League news, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to join Roma from Arsenal on a permanent deal after the player spent the last season on loan with the Italian side.

Also Read | Interim Coach Lodeweges And Van Dijk On Nations League Return

Image Credits: AP