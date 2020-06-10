Kai Havertz Opens Door To United, Chelsea As He Talks About The Club He Would Like To Join

Bayer Leverkusen's 20-year-old star Kai Havertz is being tipped to join the Premier League next season. In an interview, Kai Havertz claimed that he wants to join a club where he can win trophies. Premier League heavyweights Man United and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the German midfielder and will make a bid for him in the upcoming transfer window. Kai Havertz is priced at £70 million in the transfer market but Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly asking for a sum north of £80 million.

Kai Havertz transfer news: Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for German

According to multiple reports, Chelsea have almost completed the signing of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner but the addition of Kai Havertz is likely to mean that the Blues will challenge for the title next season. Several reports have claimed that Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is Man United's prime target in the summer, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make sure to keep a backup option if the Jadon Sancho deal fails to go through. Chelsea were also monitoring Sancho, but have reportedly dropped out of the race in their pursuit of the Kai Havertz transfer.

Kai Havertz transfer news: German wants to win silverware

Kai Havertz, during an interview with Marca last year, talked about the possibilities of leaving Bayer Leverkusen for a new challenge. Kai Havertz said that Bayer Leverkusen is always going to be his priority. The attacking midfielder insisted that team achievements come first for him, before the individual trophies. The 20-year-old added that he wants to win the biggest trophies in his career which includes the Champions League, World Cup and the Euros.

Kai Havertz transfer: Midfielder reiterates desire to play outside Germany

Kai Havertz, while talking about the rumours surrounding him and Bayern Munich, said in that interview, “Bayern are probably the biggest club in Germany and there are many players that were very successful at a young age that went there. Therefore I get linked with Bayern but we’ll see what happens." Kai Havertz then talked about his dream of living outside Germany. Havertz believes that he has picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen and is confident that he can move to any team outside Germany and continue his progress.

