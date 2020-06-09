German Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Calls Bundesliga 'boring And Sad' Seeing Bayern's Dominance

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno feels that Bayern Munich's dominance in Bundesliga is "boring and sad" and that he does not see anyone knocking them out off their pedestal anytime soon. Bayern Munich are strolling towards their eighth consecutive Bundesliga win with Hansi Flick's side leading the points table by 7 points. After a slow start to the season, the Bavarians picked themselves up with grace and cemented their top spot in the league with a double over Borussia Dortmund. The Robert Lewandowski-led side just needs two wins from the final four games to book their German top-tier league title.

Bernd Leno is tired of regular Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich

Defending Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich have managed to win all the games since the competition returned on May 18. However, Arsenal's Bernd Leno believes that Bayern Munich capitalises on the lack of competition in Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund being the only real threat to the Bavarians. Bernd Leno, in a recent interview with SWR podcast Steil claimed that many like him wish for an exciting championship fight, but he does not see it happening in the near future due to Bayern's strength. 28-year-old Bernd Leno spent seven years at Bayer Leverkusen before joining Arsenal in 2018.

Bernd Leno is now the No.1 choice goalkeeper in Arsenal with the German making 65 appearances over the last two seasons in all competitions for the Gunners. Arsenal are currently in the ninth spot of the Premier League points table with 40 points to their name. The Gunners have managed to win just 9 out of the 28 games in the season so far.

Arsenal will look to finish in the top 6 positions to qualify for the Europa League next season. Arsenal will face Man City in their Premier League return on 18 June 2020.

