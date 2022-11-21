Watch: Enner Valencia Strokes Home A 16th-minute Penalty To Score First Goal Of Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup, world's biggest football carnival, has finally gotten underway in Qatar on November 20. The opening match of the tournament witnessed hosts Qatar take on Ecuador and it was the South American team who comfortably emerged winners by a 2-0 margin. Ecuador's victory can be credited to a goal-scoring masterclass by their captain Enner Valencia. The 33-year-old scored a brace to give his team their first points of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup: Enner Valencia rewrites history in Qatar with opening goal

The Qatar 2022 opening match played at Al Bayt stadium witnessed Ecuador almost taking the lead inside the first three minutes of the game. However, Valencia goal was thwarted by Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The Ecuador skipper made amends for the missed opportunity by scoring the opening goal for his country in the 16th minute of the match through a penalty. Valencia raced through on goal and was tripped by Saad Alsheeb.

Enner Valencia score first goal in the #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/VTRuYvE5GU — kyei yaw baffour (@kyeiyawbaffour) November 20, 2022

He managed to lead the goalkeeper in the wrong way to give Ecuador the lead at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 33-year-old doubled the lead for his team inside the first 45 minutes. In the 33rd minute, Valencia headed the ball into the back of the net following the cross from Angelo Preciado. Qatar, on the other hand, did their best to find their way back into the game. They almost came close to pulling one goal back when Almoez Ali missed a header from six yards out after great work from Hassan Alhaydos.

Watching the home team's performance, many fans did not return for the second half. And heading into the final quarter of the game, thousands of seats went empty. Valencia was later substituted in the 77th minute and after the game, he complained about discomfort in his knee and ankle. “I hope I can be ready,” he said about the team’s next game, against the Netherlands on Friday," he said.

Qatar 2022: Records broken by Enner Valencia after scoring opening goal

By scoring the opening goal, Valencia became Ecuador's leading goal-scorer at the FIFA World Cup. The 33-year-old has netted 4 goals for his nation at the FIFA World Cup. The Ecuador skipper also managed to surpass Agustin Delgado's record of 3 goals at the showpiece event.