Watch: VAR Controversy Rocks Liverpool Vs Wolves, Denies Wolves A Winner In FA Cup Tie

The Liverpool vs Wolves, third-round match at the FA Cup concluded with a 2-2 draw on Saturday night after Wolves were denied the winning goal due to VAR. The controversial VAR call became the talk of the town for the English football world, as there was no definite angle to disprove the decision taken by the on-field official. While Wolves player Toti Gomes thought he had scored the winner at Anfield, the goal was not allowed due to offside.

The match ended with a 2-2 draw, which meant both teams will replay the game at Molineux later this month. The controversial moment occurred in the 81st minute of the match when the ball found the back of the net after Matheus Nunes’ corner but was not cleared sufficiently. While the set-piece taker had a second chance, he delivered a low cross.

As the shot by Hwang traveled through the crowd of bodies and was turned over the line by a backheel flick from Gomes, the controversial offside decision kept the score at 2-2. As reported by Mirror, Wolves coach Lopetegui told ITV after the fixture that their team would “accept the decision”. On the other hand, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted to not being sure about the third goal by Wolves.

Watch: Wolves denied winning goal against Liverpool due to VAR

The official ruling this offside and then VAR upholding that call is a 2008-level bailout for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/6iRHzdqmYm — (Sham) (@dopegooner) January 7, 2023

"We don't want the VAR to just have one angle"

Speaking on ITV, Klopp said, “I’m not sure about their third goal. We have one angle where it could be offside, but I can totally understand that Wolves is not happy with that. The camera or VAR didn’t work properly. We don't want the VAR to just have one angle. So that’s then tricky. But now we have to play again”.

It is pertinent to mention that the controversial VAR decision frustrated Wolves as earlier in the match, Mohamed Salah’s goal handed a 2-1 lead to the home side despite him being offside. Goncalo Guedes scored the opening goal for Wolves in the 26th minute of the game, before Darwin Nunez and Salah scored for Liverpool in the 45th and 52nd minute respectively. Hwang Hee-chan scored the second goal for Wolves in the 66th minute.