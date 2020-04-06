Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez Built A Lethal Partnership For Man Utd 13 Years Ago; Watch

Sir Alex Ferguson's Man Utd side were among the most dominant sides in the Premier League and their acquisition of Carlos Tevez ahead of 2007-08 was met with enthusiasm and excitement. However, there were doubts on how the Premier League giants would accommodate their strikers with both Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez known to operate as traditional centre-forwards. Nonetheless, once the Ronaldo-Rooney-Tevez partnership took centre-stage, all doubts were put to rest.

Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez combine to score a sensational Man Utd goal

Man Utd took on Middlesbrough in a Premier League clash in September 2007. Nani opened the scoring early but Gareth Southgate's side hit back almost instantly. Rooney secured the lead with a sublime finish with an assist from Nani. The moment of the match arrived when Wayne Rooney made a clever backheel pass for Carlos Tevez to net United's third of the game. Rooney's pass and Tevez's run was a testament to their understanding, and the Ronaldo-Rooney-Tevez partnership then became one of the most fearsome strike forces in the Premier League.

WATCH: Man Utd's Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez score a deadly partnership goal

Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez Man Utd stats

Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez played together at Manchester United for only two seasons, yet their partnership along with Cristiano Ronaldo is fondly remembered by the fans at Old Trafford. In their first season together, the trio managed a combined 79 goals and helped Man Utd lift the Premier League and the Champions League trophies. The following season, however, the trio did not feature in as many games together due to the arrival of Dimitar Berbatov. Yet, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo combined for a 61-goal haul, helping United defend their Premier League title before losing to Barcelona in the Champions League final.

