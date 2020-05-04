Manchester United Great Wayne Rooney Reveals Sir Alex Ferguson's Mantra For Success

Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United from Everton in 2004. Rooney was brought in by Sir Alex Ferguson (SAF) who went on to transform Manchester United into one of the most formidable football clubs in the Premier League. Wayne Rooney recently spoke about a motivational quote that SAF employed during his time at Old Trafford which helped the team strive for greatness year after year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani praise former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson

🗣️ Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sir Alex was a football father for me."



🗣️ Nani: “United gave me all that I have in this life. I see Sir Alex like a father, angry at you one minute but in the next, patting his hand on your head and saying: 'Come on, son." pic.twitter.com/u8rJIoEjXl — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 3, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United career

While talking to the Times, Manchester United great Wayne Rooney revealed Sir Alex Ferguson's mantra for success which impacted the entire team. Manchester United's leading goal-scorer was quoted as saying, “Sir Alex Ferguson used to say, the hardest thing in life is to work hard every day. Forget all your ability, strip everything back: if you can work hard every day, in whatever job you do, you'll be successful." In his 26-year tenure with Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson won 38 trophies. That trophy haul included 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. Sir Ferguson is the longest-serving manager of Manchester United having surpassed Sir Matt Busby's record on 19 December 2010. The Scot went on to retire from management at the end of the 2012–13 season having won the Premier League title in his final season at the helm.

Manchester United player Patrice Evra reveals Sir Alex Ferguson snippet

Evra: "Once in preseason, all of us went straight to the bus because we were tired and I looked out of the window and I swear Sir Alex Ferguson must have signed for like 45m each autograph for the fans I say ,'Guys, when the boss comes on the bus, we are done.'”#mufc [utdpocast] pic.twitter.com/JEhznd8dJw — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 3, 2020

