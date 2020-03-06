Wayne Rooney's Free-kick Saved Brilliantly By Sergio Romero; Cesc Fabregas Irked

Wayne Rooney was denied a goal against his former club Manchester United courtesy a fantastic Sergio Romero save in the dying minutes of the game. Manchester United progressed through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over the Rams. However, the 34-year-old was denied his fairytale moment in second-half stoppage time when a Sergio Romero save from a Wayne Rooney free-kick was tipped over the bar.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas joked about Romero allowing that one to sneak in due to Wayne Rooney's legendary status at the club. Catch the Derby vs Man United highlights below.

Derby vs Man United: Wayne Rooney free-kick #1

At 0-0, Derby County were awarded a set-piece for a foul, 20 yards from goal. A Wayne Rooney free-kick was curling into the net but Sergio Romero rushed to his right to rebuff his effort. On the 33rd minute, Luke Shaw opened the scoring for the visitors before an Odion Ighalo brace on the stroke of half-time virtually sealed qualification for United into the next round.

Derby vs Man United: Wayne Rooney free-kick #2

Before the final whistle, Wayne Rooney had a second opportunity to make the headlines his own despite the Derby County defeat. Another free-kick in a similar position on the other side of the pitch was awarded for the hosts and Wayne Rooney came closer to scoring once again. This time, the Wayne Rooney free-kick was heading for the top corner only for a stunning Sergio Romero save that tipped the ball over the crossbar. The Argentine goalkeeper was adamant to keep his clean sheet intact by keeping out another Wayne Rooney free-kick.

Derby vs Man United highlights: Cesc Fabregas slams last-gasp Sergio Romero save

Cesc Fabregas was not too pleased with the Sergio Romero save following the Wayne Rooney free-kick and took to Twitter to reveal his sentiments.

Oh come on... Just let it go in! 😅 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 5, 2020

Derby vs Man United highlights

