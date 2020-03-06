Man City Still A 'valuable Asset' For UEFA, Claims President Amid UCL Ban Saga

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has insisted that Manchester City still remain a valuable asset for the governing body in the competitions. These statements are significant in light of the fact that Man City were banned by UEFA from participating in European club competitions for the next two seasons.

Man City UCL ban: Club still a valuable asset, claims UEFA president

In his first television interview since the ban on Man City, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asserted that he respects and admires the club. However, he declined to comment on the punishment handed over to the Premier League giants. Ceferin also claimed that he did not have any conversation with the club authorities since the ban. He claims that he has not spoken to the owners of the club. Man City is owned by Sheikh Mansur who has a net worth of £17 billion.

Man City valuable asset: No personal grudges despite Man City UCL ban, says UEFA president

UEFA president Ceferin also rejected talks that the body had personal grudges with Man City. The body is not fighting against anybody and they would rather defend themselves professionally, said Ceferin. He further stated that the body has punished several clubs in the past too, and City were no exception.

Man City UCL ban: Club appeals to CAS

Man City were banned as well as fined for their breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The club have, however, appealed against the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). The UEFA president insisted that he doubted if there would be any out-of-court settlement over the matter.

Ceferin insists that just like other clubs, Man City are an asset for UEFA. He was asked if CAS would decide the matter before the start of the next season. Ceferin believes that it would be hard for CAS to decide the matter at an early date as the case seems complicated.

Man City UCL ban: UEFA president praises club's performance against Real Madrid

Ceferin was asked on his thoughts if Man City reach the finals of the Champions League this season. He asserted that he would definitely meet the club representatives and the players. He also went on to praise Man City for their comeback against Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

