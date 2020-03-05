Wayne Rooney Was Upset With Cristiano Ronaldo During FIFA World Cup 2006: Peter Crouch

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has recalled an incident when former Manchester United teammates Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo came up against each other. The United duo has reportedly enjoyed a great relationship on and off the field during their stay at Old Trafford. However, very few are aware of the incident that happened during the FIFA World Cup 2006.

Unbelievable concert at the Apollo in Manchester. Thanks for a great night @LewisCapaldi 🙌🎤👏 pic.twitter.com/WbQNdjLv2K — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 4, 2020

Also Read | I love Man Utd but I want them to lose: Derby County player-coach Wayne Rooney

FIFA World Cup 2006: Wayne Rooney's England face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

It was the FIFA World Cup 2006 quarter-final clash between England and Portugal. The English side consisted of several superstars such as Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and a budding star Wayne Rooney. This ‘Golden Generation’ side were considered as the favourites to win the World Cup until they were knocked out by Portugal.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Wayne Rooney facing former club Man United in the FA Cup

FIFA World Cup 2006: Wayne Rooney sent off after pushing Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal had won the game by knocking out England on penalty shoot-outs. However, the match was marked by a controversy surrounding Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. Rooney was sent off after he stamped on Ricardo Carvalho. Ronaldo went on to explain Rooney’s actions to the referee which angered the 20-year-old England international.

Wayne Rooney desperately pushed Cristiano Ronaldo which forced the referee to send him off. However, if this incident wasn’t enough for Rooney to be upset with his United teammate, Ronaldo went on to wink towards the Portugal bench, implying 'job done.'

Peter Crouch, who played that game as a substitute, claims that he believed that the Man United duo would never ever talk at Old Trafford. He claims that on their way after the game, Rooney saw the video in which Ronaldo was seen winking at the bench after his sending off, which further angered the midfielder.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo spends this OUTRAGEOUS amount monthly on Georgina Rodriguez: Reports

Rooney-Ronaldo fight does not escalate at Manchester United

Peter Crouch also asserts that Rooney and Ronaldo had a heated exchange of texts after the game. Rooney is also believed to have claimed that he would never talk to the Portuguese ever. Crouch felt that Man United would sell off Ronaldo due to his behaviour.

However, Peter Crouch was proved wrong as Rooney and Ronaldo went on to become one of the fiercest Premier League duos. The duo won three Premier League titles beginning from the next season along with a Champions League in 2008.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to fan filming him during El Clasico is priceless: Watch