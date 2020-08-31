Wayne Rooney Slams FA’s Handling Of Maguire Case, Calls England Squad Situation 'a Mess'

Days after speaking out in the defence of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Wayne Rooney has now slammed the Football Association (FA) for their poor handling on the same issue. Speaking on the Harry Maguire case, Wayne Rooney had earlier defended the footballer’s character, appealing to everyone to be patient with the footballer and not typecast him. Now, the former Manchester United captain has some stern words for England manager Gareth Southgate, after Maguire lost his place in the national side for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Wayne Rooney calls out Gareth Southgate for England squad mess

England manager Gareth Southgate had initially included Harry Maguire in the squad for the upcoming fixtures against Denmark and Iceland. However, after the judgement was delivered on the Harry Maguire case which saw the defender given a suspended sentence, the 27-year-old was dropped for the England squad. Speaking to The Times, Wayne Rooney while referring to the Harry Maguire case, said that the defender shouldn’t have been included in the first place. The Derby County captain added that it would have been sensible to say that the player has had a long season and should rest while waiting to see what happens in the case.

The former Manchester United captain blamed Gareth Southgate for creating a mess, as he suggested that by jumping too quickly and putting Harry Maguire in the squad, it was almost inevitable that he would have to be pulled out. Wayne Rooney questioned whether the defender would make his way back to the England squad, considering he is free and innocent right now. While concluding on the incident, Wayne Rooney admitted that he feels sorry for Gareth Southgate, because he tried to show his loyalty towards the Manchester United defender. Rooney also suggested that he feels the England manager would do things differently if given a second chance.

Maguire appeal decision was announced recently

After the defender got into a brawl in Mykonos, Harry Maguire was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insulting behaviour. The defender was given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days for the same. However, the defender has maintained that his legal team will be launching an appeal, as he admitted in an interview with BBC that he was completely innocent. During the interview, Harry Maguire said that he doesn’t feel that he owes an apology to anybody, as an apology is needed when one has done something wrong.

Image Courtesy: Wayne Rooney Instagram, Harry Maguire Instagram